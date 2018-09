Gardaí have arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection with yesterday’s cash seizure in Wexford.

She is being detained at Wexford Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

This brings the total number of arrests to five.

Earlier, one man was released and a file is being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The other four remain in custody.

The current total seized during three searches in Wexford and Dublin is €1.7 million.

