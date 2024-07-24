Woman banned from owning animals after multiple found without food and water

A woman has been banned from keeping animals for life after 13 dogs and puppies were found with multiple health issues, without access to food or water, and with eight dogs crammed into one crate only suitable to hold two adult dogs at the most.

Miriam Santry (55) of The Meadows, Belgooly, Co Cork was banned from keeping animals for life and ordered to surrender any in her possession to the ISPCA.

This was after she pleaded guilty to offences under the Animal Health and Welfare act (AHWA) 2013 at Bandon District Court on Friday July 19th.

Judge Philip O’Leary also ordered the forfeiture of seized dogs to the ISPCA and imposed a €250 fine.

ISPCA inspector Caroline Faherty told the court how from September 2022 she was investigating reports regarding several dogs kept at two separate properties, one in Belgooly and one in Kinsale, Co Cork, but had been unable to make contact with the occupant of either property.

When further information linking the two addresses came to light, search warrants were obtained for both properties and executed on December 22nd, 2022 by ISPCA inspectors assisted by dog wardens and members of An Garda Síochána.

A total of 13 dogs and puppies were found at the Kinsale property, including eight dogs crammed into one crate only suitable to hold two adult dogs at the most.

The dogs did not have access to food or water and there was urine and faeces all over the floors and the crates.

Inspector Faherty said that the property was dark and full of rubbish.

“The windows of the house were blacked out, and the room had a strong smell of urine with faeces all over the floor,” she said.

A further three dogs were discovered in similar conditions at the Belgooly address.

All 16 dogs were seized and taken into ISPCA care.

Veterinary examinations conducted after their seizure identified multiple health issues including malnourishment, badly matted coats, overgrown nails, ear and ear infections, alopecia, urine scalding, and cherry eye.

Several of the dogs required extensive dental treatments and some of the dogs had heart murmurs.

The defendant was offered the opportunity to surrender the dogs to ISPCA care but refused, and the dogs were detained for 19 months pending the outcome of the court hearing.

Inspector Faherty said that the defendant had numerous opportunities to engage with the ISPCA, but chose to ignore all contact attempts.

“The conditions in which these dogs were kept in was totally unacceptable, and the most basic requirements of animal care was not provided, leading to serious animal welfare issues,” Ms Faherty said.

“Unfortunately, because these little dogs had to be seized, they had to remain in a kennel environment until the outcome of the court case. We are delighted that they can now go to their 'forever homes', where they will be well-loved and cared for”.

