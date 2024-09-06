Play Button
Woman being treated in hospital following dog attack

Woman being treated in hospital following dog attack
Ambulances, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
A woman is being treated in hospital after she was seriously injured in a dog attack in Dublin.

Gardai are investigating the attack by a number of dogs at a home in Dun Laoghaire yesterday afternoon.

The woman is being treated in St. Vincent's Hospital and is understood to be in a serious but stable condition.

Diarmuid Pepper, a Journalist with the Journal.ie, says the breed of the dogs is still unknown.

"One local neighbour heard the screams coming from her apartment and went to help but it was unfortunately to no avail,

"As regards to the dogs themselves - it's not clear whether they are on the restricted breeds list," he said.

The local Dog Warden has now taken control of the dogs.

