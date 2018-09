A woman has died after the caravan she was sleeping in blew off a cliff near Claddaghduff in Co. Galway during Storm Ali.

The incident is believed to have occurred at 7:45am.

It is understood that the caravan landed on a stretch of coastline rather than the sea.

Emergency services and Cleggan’s Volunteer Coast Guard unit responded to the incident.

Her body is to be sent to University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination.

