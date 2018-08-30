A woman in her mid-30s has died following a tragic incident in Kilkenny yesterday.

She was hit by a train on the railway line at Purcellsinch about two kilometres from MacDonagh Junction station at around 8.30pm.

Emergency services immediately responded and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18.35 Heuston to Waterford train was delayed as a result – and a full investigation is underway.

Line has reopened at Kilkenny following earlier tragic incident. Full services will operate in morning — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) August 29, 2018



The line has since reopened.