A woman in her mid-30s has died following a tragic incident in Kilkenny yesterday.

She was hit by a train on the railway line at Purcellsinch about two kilometres from MacDonagh Junction station at around 8.30pm.

Emergency services immediately responded and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18.35 Heuston to Waterford train was delayed as a result – and a full investigation is underway.


The line has since reopened.

