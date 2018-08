Gardaí are investigating the death a woman in a Carlow Town Hotel.

They were alerted to a room in the Talbot Hotel on Tuesday morning when the woman – who’s in her 30s – was found unresponsive.

Beat news understands that the woman is from Kilkenny and was pronounced dead at the scene from a suspected overdose.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death but are not looking for anyone else at this time.

pic: google maps

Share it:













Don't Miss