Woman in her 20s in critical condition after collision with truck in Co Derry

A woman in her 20s is in a critical condition in hospital after she was involved in a road collision in Aghadowey, Co Derry.

She was driving a black BMW 3 Series when it was in collision with a blue flatbed Scania lorry in Glenkeen Road.

The incident happened at around 3.20am on Saturday.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and have appealed to witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact them.

The PSNI can be contacted by calling 101.

By Cate McCurry, PA

