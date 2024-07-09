Woman killed in South East collision is 100th person to die on Irish roads in 2024

A woman in the South East, aged in her 70s, has become the 100th person to die on Irish roads so far this year.

She died when the car she was driving collided with a truck on the N25 near Dungarvan County Waterford at around 9:20 this morning.

The truck driver was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

A forensic examination is underway and gardaí are asking witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement

The woman's death brings to 100 the number of people who have died on Irish roads so far this year, an increase of 13 on the same period last year.

In 2023, there were three road deaths in County Waterford. However, just 28 weeks into 2024. there have been double the amount of road fatalities in the County.

According to Road Safety Group PARC, there has been an increase in road deaths in some counties across the South East region, compared to the whole of 2023.

In 2023, across the five counties in the region, 30 people lost their lives.

Advertisement

Carlow - Four road deaths were recorded in 2023, compared to five road deaths so far this year.

Kilkenny - Four road deaths were recorded in 2023, compared to one road death so far this year.

Waterford - Three road deaths were recorded in 2023, compared to six road deaths in 2024.

Wexford - Three road deaths were recorded in 2023, while three people have died so far this year.

Advertisement

Tipperary - Sixteen road deaths were recorded in 2023, compared to two road deaths this year.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.