Woman quits job to become 'full-time daughter'

A 40 year old woman has made headlines worldwide for quitting her day job to become a "full time daughter."

Nianan was working at a fast paced news outlet for 15 years and was suffering from high stress and burnout. According to First Post, her parents suggested she quit her job and offered her a monthly allowance of approximately €528 to be their 'full time daughter."

Nianan has now swapped emails and calls for dancing and cooking. Her duties include dancing with her parents for an hour each morning, accompanying them grocery shopping, and cooking dinner. She is also responsible for all electronic related matters in the home and plans family trips for all of them every month.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Nianan says that while she enjoys her new role, she still occasionally feels the desire to earn more. Her monthly allowance is paid from her parents' pension and is obviously nowhere near as much as a monthly salary. While her living expenses are mostly covered, she still is still considering returning to employment. Her parents understand her concerns and have said "if you find a more suitable job you can go for it. If you don't want to work, just stay at home and spend time with us."

Advertisement

Responses to the article have been mixed; "Clearly it is simply relying on one's parents" wrote one reader. However another was more supportive saying, "If both parents and their children are genuinely happy, why not embrace it?"

According to CNN, burnout has become a major issue in China, due to the so-called "996" culture, where employees work 12 hours per day(from 9 am -9 pm), 6 days a week. Critics of this gruelling culture are praising the "full time daughter" concept as a necessary alternative to work place burnout.

Looking for a similar alternative to the rat race? One company is now looking to pay someone €90 per hour to watch Tiktok