Woman seriously injured by tractor following hit-and-run in South Tipperary

A pedestrian has been seriously injured following a hit-and-run incident involving a tractor in South Tipperary.

The pedestrian was struck by a tractor at Sean Kelly Square, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary on Saturday afternoon.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford, where she is being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has any relevant information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Those with camera footage (including dash cam) of the location at the time are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station at 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.