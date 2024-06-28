Play Button
Woman taken to hospital following two vehicle collision in Waterford

Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
A woman has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision in Waterford.

The incident took place this afternoon in the Dungarvan area.

The incident happened at approximately 1.15pm.

Multiple units of the emergency services were tasked to the collision in Dungarvan on the L-2020 Bog Road.

One woman has been taken to University Hospital Waterford to receive treatment.

The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

More to follow..

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

