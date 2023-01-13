A woman who married her duvet said it was 'love at first sight'.

Pascale Sellick loves her duvet so much that she decided to celebrate the union in matrimony. She held a wedding ceremony for herself and her beloved blanket on Valentine's Day 2019. She invited members of the public to bear witness to her love and celebrate with a cosy dress code of dressing gowns, pyjamas and slippers.

Speaking to ITV's This Morning, Sellick explained that her relationship with her duvet was a non-sexual one. She decided to marry her duvet in order to highlight the issue of loneliness in society and how people may feel lonely on February 14th.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXjHBox4hf8

Sellick said that the wedding was "organized by a group of artists who want to spread the message that it is okay to feel lonely on Valentine's Day, and it is ok to have a duvet day." The 49-year-old artist has a real-life boyfriend, Johnny, who she explained understood her marriage and respected its artistic value. "Johnny understands I'm marrying my duvet for art, we have a really open relationship and he's not very jealous," she said. It seems the duvet is polyamorous as Johnny also gets to share in the love and spend time with Sellick's duvet too.

This is not the first time women have married inanimate objects. Women have previously married the Eiffel Tower, a chandelier, and a ragdoll.

Sellick's wedding planner, Anna Fitzgerald, said ultimately, the wedding was "about loneliness in society." "I think there's a lot of loneliness in society, you don't feel comfortable admitting to it, that's why artists are great because weer usually good fun and we can bring a light-hearted message.

"Around Valentine's people can feel sometimes a bit lonely" Sellick adds. "So actually you know what, take some time for self-worth, self-care and have some time under your duvet and marry your bedding."