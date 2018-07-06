A referendum to delete the reference to a woman’s place in the home from the Constitution has been welcomed by the National Women’s Council.
The Cabinet approved plans for the vote to delete Article 41.2 yesterday and it is due to take place in October.
Government (re-)confirms its plans to hold a referendum removing the Constitutional reference to the role of women in the home – the proposal is to DELETE Article 41.2 (pictured), and NOT replace it with a reference to carers and others in domestic settings pic.twitter.com/o0sTCnAzcO
— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) July 5, 2018
Orla O’Connor, Director of NWCI, says the language is sexist and outdated.
Ms O’Connor said: “It’s so important that we recognise that, of course, a woman’s place is everywhere, it’s in the home, it’s in paid work, it’s in many different places.
“And to have a provision in the Constitution that says a woman’s place is in the home really speaks to a very unequal Ireland.
“And it’s symbolic of an Ireland that kept women at home and kept women at a particular place which really took away women’s rights.”