Workers assaulted during incident at Carlow refugee modular housing site

Gardaí in Carlow have launched an investigation following an incident on Monday.

Local media reports that workers assessing a site designated for refugee housing were attacked while on the job.

The development is understood to be assigned for rapid build modular homes to house refugees and asylum seekers.

A number of men are alleged to have thrown a number of stones causing damage to vehicles on the scene in Carrigbrook on the Tullow Road.

A security firm was also on-site during the incident where several workers were attacked and vehicles damaged.

It's understood one of the surveyors was struck and required hospital treatment.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, the Department of Equality and Integration is aware of the incident.

Beat has reached out to An Garda Siochana for comment