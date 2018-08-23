Day Two of the World Meeting of Families gets underway at the RDS in Dublin today.

Delegates will discuss a range of topics including marriage, parenting and the impact of technology on families.

People at the World Meeting of Families yesterday in the RDS. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The congress will also hold a session on ‘Showing Welcome and Respect in our parishes for LGBT members and their families’.

A rainbow choir made up of LGBT singers will perform in protest outside the venue after an application to have a stand in the arena during the discussion was refused.

The talks today coincide with new government research which claims that one-in-three no longer fit the Church’s traditional definition of family.

Single parents, gay parents and cohabiting couples are now almost as prevalent as the ‘nuclear’ family, according to the study.

Meanwhile, gardaí are increasing patrols amid fears of a spate of break-ins during Pope Francis’ visit.

They are afraid that burglary gangs will be targeting empty homes as people attend events during the Pontiff’s trip this weekend.

Homeowners are being advised to ask neighbours to keep an eye on their houses whilst they are out.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss