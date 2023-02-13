Global radio sector marks World Radio Day 2023

Today marks World Radio Day, the theme of today’s global event is Radio and Peace.

The international day, in it's 12th year, celebrates the form of mass media that has the widest audience in the world.

That's according to the United Nations agency who honour radio on February 13th every year.

Globally, over 3 billion people listen to the radio each day.

The Day was decided by UNESCO more than 12 years ago during its 36th conference.

The Board recommended that this day is celebrated by UNESCO today, the anniversary of the day that the United Nations established the United Nations Radio in 1946.

The theme for this years World Radio Day is "Radio and Peace".

According to UNESCO, radio is a powerful medium for celebrating humanity in all its diversity and constitutes a platform for democratic discussion.

"War, is the opposite of peace, signifies an armed conflict between countries or groups within a country, but may also translate into a conflict of media narratives.

"The narrative can increase tensions or maintain conditions for peace in a given context - for instance weigh in on the rough or smooth conduct of elections, the rejection or integration of returnees, the rise or tempering of nationalistic fervour, etc.

UNESCO

UNESCO is the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

It contributes to peace and security by promoting international cooperation in education, sciences, culture, communication and information.

The President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins has wished radio stations in Ireland continued success to mark the occassion.

“As President of Ireland, may I send my very best wishes to all those today marking the 13th UNESCO World Radio Day.

"The theme of this year’s day, ‘Radio and Peace’, is a timely reminder of the vital role the media plays in allowing discussion that prevents the threat of violence and the special role it has at times of conflict, and the essential need for fact-based impartial information and the bringing together of different perspectives for discussion.

"Radio has been a powerful positive tool in countries where communities struggle with food insecurity and poverty. It has allowed information to be accessed and given transparency on aid.

"Community radio can play a particularly important role in this regard.

"Peace exists in the minds of citizens, and community radio can help foster it through bringing people together to listen and speak to each other, strengthening ties and building awareness of common values.

May I wish all those radio stations engaging in this vital work, both in Ireland and across the world, every continued success.”

JNLR Figures

Recent JNLR listenership figures released on Thursday, February 9th revealed that Beat 102 103's highly engaged audience continues to grow as the station enters its 20th year on air.

The latest listenership figures* show that Beat has increased its weekly audience by 5,000 people. Your regional radio station now has 159,000 listeners who tune in every week, compared to 154,000 twelve months ago.

2023 sees Beat enter its 20th year — having first aired on Tuesday, July 1st, 2003, and becoming Ireland’s first regional radio station in the process.