The world’s longest non-stop flight will be launched this Thursday by Singapore Airlines.

The new direct route from Southeast Asia to the US is to run three times a week.

The journey from Singapore Changi Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport will take just under 19 hours.

Perth to London holds the current record for the longest flight clocking in at 17 and a half hours.

Flights will cover a distance of approximately 9,000nm (16,700km) and travel time will be up to 18hrs 45min.

Singapore Airlines served the Singapore to Newark route until 2013, when services were suspended after the aircraft used at the time, Airbus A340-500s, were returned to Airbus.

Singapore Airlines’ CEO, Mr Goh Choon Phong, said:

“Singapore Airlines has always taken pride in pushing the boundaries to provide the best possible travel convenience for our customers, and we are pleased to be leading the way with these new non-stop flights using the latest-technology, ultra-long-range Airbus A350-900ULR.”

“The flights will offer our customers the fastest way to travel between the two cities – in great comfort, together with Singapore Airlines’ legendary service – and will help boost connectivity to and through the Singapore hub,” he said.

The Airbus A350-900ULR aircraft used for the long haul flights make the cabin feel more like a room, with high ceilings, sophisticated LED lighting and almost vertical sidewalls.

The airline stated on its website:

“The A350-900ULR will offer customers a more comfortable travelling experience with features such as higher ceilings, larger windows, an extra wide body and lighting designed to reduce jetlag.

“Its carbon composite airframe also allows for improved air quality due to a more optimised cabin altitude and humidity levels.”

