Would you go on a blind date? Wexford man introduces blind dating service

Why not let someone else take the reins? Wexford dating service Katch wants to set you up on a blind date, and lead you to the match you don't know is waiting for you.

Founder of Katch, Paul Numan says "Irish singles have learned that endless swiping won't magically secure a partner. We have heard so many stories of dating gone wrong, so to cut through all the work load and give singletons exactly what they want, we have launched a service that gets people out there on dates."

So how does it work? Simple register online with Katch and complete a compatibility form, as well as uploading a short video of yourself. Within 2-3 weeks Katch will find the most compatible singleton for you and come back to you with a designated time and location for your date.

To prevent no shows, there is a 'Katch'. Both parties are asked to scan their phones on the date, and if one person fails to show, they will be denied access to the service in the future.

Why not try it out? It can't be any worse than Tinder.

Paul Numan, founder of Katch, is convinced this is the way forward: "If you're genuinely seeking a romantic connection, our Blind Dating service is arguably the best choice in Ireland. We match verified singles based on their location, age, personalities, interests, and numerous other characteristics, ensuring that when they meet, they'll share so much in common that the chances of a positive outcome are significantly heightened."

