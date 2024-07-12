Play Button
XL Bully Dogs to be banned under new regulations

XL bully dogs protest, © PA Wire/PA Images
XL Bully dogs are to be banned in Ireland.

Minister Heather Humphreys is set to announce plans today to outlaw the breeding, importing, selling or rehoming of the breed from October this year.

According to the Irish Independent current owners of XL Bully's will be subject to strict new rules from next February, with special certificates needed to ensure the dogs are neutered and microchipped.

It follows a recent spate of  XL dog attacks in recent times including the vicious attack on Wexford child Alejandro Mizsan, and the attack which lead to the death of Limerick woman Nicole Morey.

The move will bring Ireland into line with the north.

