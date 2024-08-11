Play Button
Yellow rain warning for the entire country comes into place from tonight

Dayna Kearney
A weather warning has been issued for all of Ireland.

The whole country will be under a status yellow rain warning from tonight.

It's in place from 10 pm until 7 am tomorrow.

Met Eireann says thundery downpours are likely along with difficult travelling conditions.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says heavy downpours may lead to flooding.

"Showers will develop through the afternoon but really it'll be after dark when they become much more intense with a risk of thunderstorms developing in the South West and West and a risk of severe local downpours and some flash flooding possible where those thunderstorms hit"

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

 

