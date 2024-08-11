Yellow rain warning for the entire country comes into place from tonight

A weather warning has been issued for all of Ireland.

The whole country will be under a status yellow rain warning from tonight.

It's in place from 10 pm until 7 am tomorrow.

Met Eireann says thundery downpours are likely along with difficult travelling conditions.

⚠️Status Yellow - Rain warning for Ireland⚠️ A band of heavy rain moving eastwards across the country on Sunday night and Monday morning, with thundery downpours possible⛈️🌧️☔️ Valid: 22:00 Sunday 11/08/2024 to 08:00 Monday 12/08/2024 More here https://t.co/6QtlAvHfuJ pic.twitter.com/RROq08MnK4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 10, 2024

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says heavy downpours may lead to flooding.

"Showers will develop through the afternoon but really it'll be after dark when they become much more intense with a risk of thunderstorms developing in the South West and West and a risk of severe local downpours and some flash flooding possible where those thunderstorms hit"

