Yellow weather warning as potential Storm Callum on the way

10 October 2018

Met Éireann says it will decide later this morning if a potential storm heading towards Ireland will be named.

A low-pressure system is making its way towards Ireland, but the forecaster says it is currently tracking to the west of the country.

A status yellow advisory warning was issued yesterday evening ahead of the arrival of the potential storm on Thursday night.

Met Éireann’s Joan Blackburn has the latest outlook: “It’s Thursday night into Friday that people are concerned with and we are concerned with it.

“Some very strong winds overnight tomorrow night and Friday morning and some very heavy, possibly thundery rain as well.

“The winds will be quite severe particularly in the west and north-west of the country in the early hours of Friday morning.

“So some severe winds, some damaging gusts there.”

The Weather Advisory for Thursday night, Friday & Saturday has been updated.https://t.co/b24grJkqcb

Note: This is an Advisory, not a Warning. Warnings will be issued in due course as is necessary. pic.twitter.com/RM52KzZjHQ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 9, 2018

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss