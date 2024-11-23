Play Button
Yellow wind warning issued to South East counties

Cars pass waves crashing over a wall into the road in Youghal, Co Cork. Weather warnings will come into force as the UK and Ireland brace for the arrival of Storm Agnes, which will bring damaging winds and big stormy seas. Agnes, the first named storm of the season, will affect western regions of the UK and Ireland, with the most powerful winds expected on the Irish Sea coasts. Picture date: Wednesday September 27, 2023.
Odhrán Johnson
Met Éireann has today issued a Status Yellow wind warning for South East counties.

Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, and Wexford alongside Cork, Kerry and Wicklow have been issued with the warning as Storm Bert hits Ireland.

The weather advisory group have warned of possible impacts including fallen trees, debris, loose objects displaced and difficult travelling conditions.

The weather warning will be in place from 5 pm this evening, Saturday 23 November 2024 until 2 am on Sunday, 24 November 2024.

There's also a Small Craft warning across all coasts of Ireland from Sunday at midnight until Monday, 25 November at midnight.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

