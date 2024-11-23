Yellow wind warning issued to South East counties

Met Éireann has today issued a Status Yellow wind warning for South East counties.

Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, and Wexford alongside Cork, Kerry and Wicklow have been issued with the warning as Storm Bert hits Ireland.

The weather advisory group have warned of possible impacts including fallen trees, debris, loose objects displaced and difficult travelling conditions.

The weather warning will be in place from 5 pm this evening, Saturday 23 November 2024 until 2 am on Sunday, 24 November 2024.

Met Éireann has issued a Yellow Wind warning for Wexford commencing at 17:00 this evening until 02:00 Sunday. Please secure items such as garden furniture and be vigilant for debris which may have become loose in your environment. @SouthEastRadio @Wexford_People @beat102103 pic.twitter.com/gdpAEu04HZ — Wexford County Council (@wexfordcoco) November 23, 2024

There's also a Small Craft warning across all coasts of Ireland from Sunday at midnight until Monday, 25 November at midnight.

