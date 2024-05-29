Young boy (5) hospitalised following dog attack

In the UK, a five-year-old boy's in hospital with head injuries after being bitten by a dog in Hull.

Humberside Police have seized the animal, which it says is an 'XL Bully type'.

It became a criminal offence to own the breed in England and Wales in February, without an exemption certificate.

The child's condition isn't known.

Advertisement

According to Sky News, Detective Chief Inspector Allison Sweeting said on Tuesday: "We are working closely with the boy's family and the owner of the dog to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"At this stage, the breed of dog is believed to be an XL bully type and it has been seized as part of our enquiries."

Wexford Attack

Earlier this year, a man and a woman were jailed for two years in connection with a dog attack which left a Wexford boy, Alejandro Mizsan, with serious facial injuries.

Karen Miller, with an address formerly of Forgelands in Enniscorthy pleaded guilty to charges in relation to the dog attack at Wexford Circuit Court.

Advertisement

Niall Byrne, also with an address formerly of Forgelands in Enniscorthy, also pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the incident.

The attack by the XL Bully dog in November 2022 left 11-year-old Alejandro Mizsan with significant facial injuries.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.