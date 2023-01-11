Young boy Alejandro home from hospital after dog attack in Wexford

Alejandro Miszan, the little boy who was attacked by a dog in Co. Wexford, has returned home from hospital.

The 9-year-old was rushed to hospital after a pit bull attacked him while he was out playing with his friends on November 27th, 2022.

With extensive and life-changing injuries to his face, the young boy had been receiving treatment in Crumlin Children's Hospital since the attack.

The dog mauled the boy's cheeks and tore off his bottom lip. Alejandro had also suffered other injuries from the dog to his body and legs.

The dog that attacked young Alejandro has since been put down.

It's believed Alejandro was expected to be in hospital for another few weeks, however, the doctors decided he could return home on Tuesday to Enniscorthy, Wexford.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror about Alejandro's return home, his older brother Raul said, "We're just very happy to have him home here. He's just a very brave boy. He's delighted to be home too.

"It's very emotional. I never felt like how I felt today just to have my brother back home. The nightmare is over. Today is a dream for us."

Two individuals were arrested as part of the investigation into the savage dog attack, however, nobody has been directly charged in connection with the attack at the time of writing.

Alejandro Miszan's GoFundMe Support

A GoFundMe set up for Alejandro has raised an astonishing €178,978 to date.

Mizsan's neighbour, Caroline Brien, launched the online fundraiser page for Alejandro following the attack.

She said she wanted to help him and his family and show them support on their "long road ahead."

The post continued: "My heart is truly broken for his family. What trauma and agonising pain this vicious attack has had on an innocent little boy [who was] just playing with his friends."

"I am making this GoFundMe to donate anything to get this little boy his beautiful smile back and get him back home."

You can still donate here.

Irish Dog Laws to Tightened in Wake of Attack

Laws around the control and policing of dogs in Ireland look set to be tightened, following the attack.

The Agriculture Minister has written to his fellow ministers to try to improve coordination between government departments and people's safety.

At present, three government departments, along with local authorities, are responsible for policing dogs.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the muzzling of certain types of dog breeds isn't being enforced.

"There is a law in place for certain breeds, that are regarded as dangerous, to be muzzled and on a lead when they are in public.

"It is not the case that it has been enforced appropriately and it is something we want to address at a government level.

Three government departments, along with local authorities, are responsible for the policing dogs and each has been contacted to coordinate and strengthen law and enforcement.

According to the Independent, the Agriculture Minister has written to Social Protection and Rural Affairs Minister Heath Humphreys as the Control of Dogs Act comes under the rural portfolio.

Mr McConalogue's own department, Agriculture, Food and the Marine, oversees dog microchipping.

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien is responsible for local councils which oversee policing and enforcement of dog controls through the issuing of licenses.

Minister Charlie McConalogue continued to say they're trying to ensure the incident in Wexford won't be repeated.

"Steps could be taken to improve the safety in relation to how we manage dangerous dogs and the safeguards that are in place.

"The situation in Wexford was absolutely horrifying and it is something that we want to do at a government level, in terms of policy funding and enforcement, that every effort is being made."