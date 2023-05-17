Young boy assaulted by classmates in Meath

Gardaí are investigating an assault on a youth in the Navan area of County Meath.

The assault allegedly took place on Monday afternoon last and resulted in a male youth attending Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he received treatment for serious facial issues.

Footage of the incident was shared online and shows a group of youths physically assaulting another male youth.

The video features a number of juveniles wearing the same school uniform.

Gardaí have asked that the public refrain from sharing the video on social media out of respect for the victim, and are appealing to the public for any information on the incident.

Speaking in the Seanad earlier today, Labour Party Senator Annie Hoey said "the school is very easily identifiable online, and I hope that the full force of the school's discipline system is utilised."

In a separate incident in Waterford, Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident where a boy was attacked while at a secondary school in the City.

It is understood to have occurred when a school student attacked another student using a blunt-force object.

The alleged attack is believed to have occurred during school hours and on school property.

The student was taken to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) that day for treatment of head injuries sustained during the incident.

Gardaí have confirmed that their investigations are ongoing. In a statement, they said:

"Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred on May 5th, 2023 at 10.46 am at a premises in Waterford. A male youth was taken to UHW for treatment of serious injuries.

"A male youth was arrested and detained in a Garda Station in the South East under Section 4, before being released with a file to the JLO. Investigations are ongoing."

