A young boy has been struck by a car in Wexford Town.

The incident happened on Green Street just after 4 o'clock this afternoon.

It is understood that the incident occurred outside the CBS Secondary School.

The boys injuries are believed to be non life threatening.

Beat News understands that an off duty paramedic was nearby and responded to the incident.

