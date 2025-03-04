Young boy hospitalised after incident at Primary School

A young boy has been hospitalised after an incident at primary school involving two children.

Gardaí attended an incident that occurred at a primary school in North Dublin where both children involved attend the school.

One male child has been taken to a hospital in Dublin with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí are in contact with the parents of both children.

An Garda Síochána is currently liaising with school management and staff with a view to identifying the precise circumstances around the incident.

A statement from Gardai said that they "will continue to engage with all relevant State agencies regarding this incident and that there is no concern for public safety."

