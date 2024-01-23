Young driver who struck wall found to be under the influence

A young driver who struck a wall over the weekend was found to be under the influence at the time of the incident.

An Garda Síochána say that the scene 'could have been very different' after posting to social media to share the news.

In a statement online, the Gardaí released an image after the incident occurred which showed the destruction caused.

The collision occurred along a main road in Co. Monaghan on Saturday evening when a vehicle struck a wall and tree.

In the image of the aftermath, an extremely damaged car outside a house looks to have left the road and smashed it's front bonnet severely.

Posting the image this afternoon, the Gardaí confirmed that the driver was young, under the influence and will receive a court date as a result.

"This could have been a very different scene for us to arrive to.

"On Saturday night, this car struck a wall and a tree along a main road in Co. Monaghan.

"Its young driver was tested and found to be driving under the influence.

"A court date will be in the post."

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

The drink driving limit in Ireland is 50mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, however for “specified drivers”, a lower limit of 20mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood applies.

That's according to An Garda Síochána's website which says that a “specified driver” includes learner drivers, novice drivers, professional and commercial drivers.

"It is an offence to drive, attempt to drive or be in charge of a vehicle in Ireland if you don’t have proper control of the vehicle due to the consumption of alcohol or drugs.

Their advice is to remember that "it takes about 1 hour for each unit of alcohol to pass through the average person’s system. 1 unit = half a pint of beer, a small measure of spirits or a small glass of wine."

