Young girl (12) left with suspected fractured skull after home attacked by group of men

A young girl is being treated for serious head injuries after an attack on a house in County Cork.

The 12-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after a home was attacked by a group of men earlier this week.

Gardaí are appealing for information after what's been described as "a heinous assault on an innocent child" on Monday night.

Southern Correspondent with the Irish Independent, Ralph Riegel says it's understood up to five men were involved in the suspected break-in.

Advertisement

"A car parked outside was vandalised and then it appears that this group of men attempted to smash their way into the property.

"There was an adult female inside the property with a number of children and during this attempted smash into the house, a young girl who was 12-years-old suffered a serious head injury.

"It appears that an object was thrown in through the window or the door of the property and it may have struck this girl in the head."

The young girl was rushed to Cork University Hospital for treatment initially, but has since been transferred to Dublin for specialist care.

Advertisement

Beat News understands that she is currently in a serious but stable condition at Temple Street Children's Hospital. It's understood that she has since undergone surgery due to suffering a fractured skull during the incident.

It's understood that the attack happened before the gang fled the scene in a black car.

Gardaí say they're following a "definite line of inquiry" and are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area around the time of the attack.

Keep up to date with all the latest showbiz news on our website, beat102103.com.