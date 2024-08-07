Young girl (5) injured in Dublin stabbing allowed home for first visit since November attack

The young girl injured in a stabbing incident in Dublin City Centre in November has been home for her first visit since the attack.

The five-year-old was seriously injured in the incident at Parnell Square and has since been receiving treatment in Temple Street Children's Hospital.

In an update on a Go Fund Me page set up for her treatment, her family have revealed she was allowed home for a visit and to see her new adapted house and room for the first time.

They say it's an emotional step towards bringing her home for good.

"We got to bring our baby home for a visit. It was the first time since November that she was in her room.

"We were able to move to an adapted home, so it was also the first time she saw her new neighbourhood and house.

"It was a big step towards bringing her home for good... a very emotional one. And she did not disappoint. What a warrior!".

The girl was one of three children injured outside Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square East, on the afternoon of November 23rd, 2023.

The two other children, aged five and six, were discharged from hospital in the days after the attack.

A woman in her 30s who was caring for the children at the time also sustained multiple stab wounds after using her body as a shield in a bid to protect the children. While she was in a critical condition in hospital for weeks, she is now recovering.

The incident sparked a far-right gathering in central Dublin in the hours after the attack, followed by riots in the city centre, which led to clashes with gardaí and the looting of several shops.

Riad Bouchaker (50), of no fixed abode, has been charged with the attempted murder of three children and with causing serious harm to a care worker on Parnell Square.

