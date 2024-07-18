Young girl injured in Parnell Square attack could leave hospital soon

The young girl injured in the Parnell Square attack last year is expected to leave hospital in the next few weeks.

The five-year-old was in a critical condition for weeks in Temple Street Hospital after the attack on November 23rd last year, with concerns for her survival.

However, in the latest update on the GoFundMe page for girl, her family said she is in great spirits and "there is talk of a discharge before Autumn."

"Even after a nasty stomach bug, she is doing well with her feeds, and she enjoys play time and her therapies," the family said.

"She is able to communicate what she likes, doesn't like, and is in great spirits.

"She has now become more interested in playing with sand, play dough, colouring. She has also been able to work on her maths and spelling.

"We are looking forward to the next chapter. Thank you all so much for the love and support."

The girl was one of three children injured outside Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square East, on the afternoon of November 23rd, 2023. The two other children, aged five and six, were discharged from hospital in the days after the attack.

A woman in her 30s who was caring for the children at the time also sustained multiple stab wounds after using her body as a shield in a bid to protect the children. While she was in a critical condition in hospital for weeks, she is now recovering.

The incident sparked a far-right gathering in central Dublin in the hours after the attack, followed by riots in the city centre, which led to clashes with gardaí and the looting of several shops.

Riad Bouchaker (50), of no fixed abode, has been charged with the attempted murder of three children and with causing serious harm to a care worker on Parnell Square.

