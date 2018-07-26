A young girl in the US is proving that she has what it takes to be a future leader of America.

Twelve-year-old Julianne Speyer from Chesterland, Ohio was enjoying her local 4th of July parade when she heard the announcer make a “very sexist and patronizing” comment.

As a group of Boy Scouts passed by the announcer proclaimed that the young boys were the “future leaders of America” and when the Girl Scouts marched the parade route they were said to be “just having fun”.

Julianne did not have time for this announcer’s comments.

The young girl decided that she would help to make a change by writing to local newspaper, Geauga County Maple Leaf, to express her disappointment.

Julianne also wanted to “let other people know how much this kind of thing happens and how bad it is”.

The letter has been making the rounds on Twitter and people are praising Julianne for speaking out and there are high hopes for her to become a leader of America in the future.

