Young Irish girl who died in Mallorca named

A young Irish girl who died on a family holiday in Spain has been named as Clodagh Phelan from Co Wicklow.

The 11-year-old died after she fell from the seventh floor of a hotel in Puerto de Alcudia in the northeast of Mallorca at around 6.30 am on Monday morning.

Paramedics responded to the incident, but Clodagh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clodagh's athletics club – Parnell Athletics Club, based in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow – said they are “truly heartbroken” at the news of her death.

“Clodagh tragically passed away following an accident on holiday. Clodagh was a beautiful, spirited child and a great athlete who excelled in many sports, not just athletics.

“Her family Valerie, Liam, Will, and David and extended family are in our hearts, thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. As a mark of respect and to allow us all time to grieve the loss of Clodagh, there will be no training until further notice,” the club said.

Glenealy Camogie Club also extended their condolences to her family at this “unimaginable heartbreaking time”.

Tributes

Taoiseach Simon Harris posted on X that he was “sad to hear of the tragic loss of Clodagh Phelan.”

“So much promise and personality snatched away in a terrible accident. Thoughts with her family and community at this truly awful time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

