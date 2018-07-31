Young Irish tourists warned against ‘balconing’ craze

31 July 2018

Authorities in Spain are warning young Irish tourists against getting involved in “balconing”.

The craze involves people jumping from balcony to balcony in their holiday apartments, and then posting videos online.

In the latest suspected incident, an Irish teenager was seriously hurt in Majorca this morning in a fall from a second floor balcony, reports The Irish Sun.

They report that 46 people have been killed due to the craze since 2012.

All but one of those who have died have reportedly been male, and 95% of victims had been drinking.

Digital Desk

