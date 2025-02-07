Young jockey in intensive care following fall at Thurles racecourse

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan is in intensive care at Cork University Hospital after his fall at Thurles yesterday afternoon.

The racing card was abandoned after O'Sullivan fell from the mount of Wee Charlie at the final fence of the two-mile chase.

In a statement, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) say the jockey is getting the best possible care while being treated for the injuries sustained in the incident.

"Michael is in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital, being treated for his injuries sustained at Thurles yesterday, and is receiving the best medical care.

"Michael’s family wish to express their gratitude for all the good wishes."

The IHRB initially posted on X following the incident saying: "Michael O’Sullivan continues to receive medical attention following a fall in race two at

@thurlesraces. Racing is delayed as we await the arrival of the air ambulance."

Shortly after, they shared that Michael was being taken to hospital via air ambulance from the racecourse: "The air ambulance has arrived at and Michael O’Sullivan is being treated by the medical team on track. Due to the ongoing medical situation the remainder of the meeting has been abandoned."

By Thursday evening, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board published a statement online saying: "Michael O'Sullivan was treated by the medical team on track prior to the air ambulance arriving. Due to the ongoing medical situation at the time, the Raceday Stewards made the decision to abandon the remainder of the card. Michael was stabilised prior to being transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital."

Floods of well wishes have been pouring in online for the young Cork jockey with one person commenting: "Wishing Michael well and praying he makes a full recovery."

While Thurles racecourse posted a statement praising the reponse to the medical staff who tended to Michael O'Sullivan following the fall. "All our thoughts and prayers are with Mikey O' Sullivan and his family tonight. We express our gratitude to the amazing medical team who tended to Mikey on course."

