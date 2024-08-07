Young man (19) killed in road traffic collision

A 19-year-old man has died in a road crash in County Kildare.

The single-vehicle incident happened on the Clane Road in Celbridge at around 10:30pm last night.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed for a forensic examination this morning and Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

