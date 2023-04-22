Young man (20s) killed in single-vehicle collision

A young man has been killed in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Sligo.

The man aged in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene at Rathbraughan, on the outskirts of Sligo town early on Saturday morning.

His remains have since been taken to the mortuary at Sligo Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

A forensic examination of the scene and vehicle has been carried out and the road has reopened to traffic.

Advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the collision or those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071-915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

Author: Muireann Duffy

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.