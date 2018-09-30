Young man dies suddenly after attending Boxed Off festival

30 September 2018

Gardaí are investigating a sudden death in Co Meath.

A 19-year-old man complained of feeling unwell in Ratoath and received medical attention at the scene.

He was then taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he was pronounced dead in the early hours of this morning.

The young man had been attending the Boxed Off music festival at Fairyhouse earlier.

A file is now being prepared for the coroner.

