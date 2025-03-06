Young man seriously injured in fall at student accommodation

A young man has suffered serious head injuries after falling from a height at a student accommodation block in Cork city this morning.

Emergency services responded to the incident on the Model Farm Road where the man was found in a critical condition.

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital for medical treatment.

Victor Shine from Cork City Fire Brigade, says crews were alerted to the incident shortly after 4:30am this morning.

"When emergency services got to the scene, they found a male on the ground. Medical aid was rendered to the casualty.

"With assistance from the HSE, the casualty was transferred to Cork University Hospital medical intervention."

