Young people mistakenly believe roll-up cigarettes are cheaper, taste better and are healthier.

That is according to a new study from Tobacco Free Institute of Ireland which is now calling for the price of so-called ‘rollies’ to be raised.

One of the authors of the report, Professor Luke Clancy, says although the rates of smoking among young people have gone down, the use of ‘rollies’ has risen.

“It was the first time ever that roll-your-own had overtaken manufactured cigarettes.

“There was a dramatic increase in roll-your-own.

“20 years ago it was about 2-3% of those who smoke [would] smoke roll-your-own, now it’s over 50%, a dramatic increase in roll-your-own.”

Digital Desk

