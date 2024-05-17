Young people underestimate how worried older people are about climate change

Young people underestimate how worried older generations are about climate change, according to new ESRI research.

In an experiment, three in four estimated older people’s concern to be lower than the demographic reported when asked themselves.

The EPA funded study also tested the effect of highlighting generational narratives about climate change, which are commonly used by activists to motivate engagement with the issue.

A sample of 500 young people aged 16 to 24 read a short text about climate change. The main information was the same for all participants, but for half the participants, selected at random, the text emphasised generational differences in the causes of climate change and exposure to its effects.

After reading the text, participants responded to questions about their perceptions and willingness to engage in climate action.

The ESRI says the findings revealed that generational narratives make young people more worried about climate change, without any corresponding increase in willingness to engage in climate action.

The study also tested the effects of providing young people with accurate information on how worried older people (persons above 40 years) are about climate change.

Among those who had underestimated older people’s worry, seeing estimates from previous research boosted their belief that others, and in particular older people, are willing to play their part to mitigate climate change. Research from behavioural economics suggests that such beliefs are vital for encouraging climate action.

Dr Shane Timmons of the ESRI’s Behavioural Research Unit says that difference between generations in their contribution to climate change are undeniable.”

“But focusing on these differences may contribute to existing misperceptions about the beliefs of others. Instead, communications about climate change that highlight commonalities between subgroups of the population may help to reduce eco-anxiety and foster the kind of cooperation necessary to mitigate and adapt it.”

Dr Eimear Cotter, Director of the EPA’s Office of Evidence and Assessment noted that responding to the climate crises requires collective action across all segments of society.

“This research provides valuable insights to help inform the design of effective climate communications strategies that motivate different generational groups to act collectively.”

By Olivia Kelleher

