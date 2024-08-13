Young woman (20s) dies in three vehicle collision in Wexford

A young woman has died in a three vehicle collision in County Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision involving a truck, a van and a car.

The incident happened on the N25 at Barntown, Co. Wexford, this morning, Tuesday 13th August 2024, at approximately 6.30am near Larkins Cross.

The female driver of the car, aged in her 20’s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her body has been brought to University Hospital Waterford for post-mortem examination.

The male driver of the van, aged in his 40’s, was conveyed to Wexford General Hospital for treatment for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

