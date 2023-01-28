Play Button
Young woman (22) dies following road traffic collision

Young woman (22) dies following road traffic collision
Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Fiachra Gallagher

A 22-year-old woman has died following a road traffic collision in Co Mayo on Thursday night.

The young woman's car left the road at Corlough West, Belmullet at around 9.15pm and collided with a ditch.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, An Garda Síochána said.

Two passengers, also in their 20s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, and were subsequently brought to Mayo University Hospital for treatment.

The deceased's body was removed to the mortuary at the same hospital.

The road where the collision occurred is closed on Saturday morning, gardaí said.

The force are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Belmullet Garda station (097) 81910, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

