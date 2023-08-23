Ep 12 - Good News

In the latest episode of Ours To Protect, Orla chats to Janette O’Brien Carlow County Council and former Greenpeace activist Christina Kiely about good news stories from the region and around the world in relation to climate action.

Why is it good to focus on good news, as well as the work that needs to be done?

Climate affects nearly every aspect of our lives, from our food sources to our transport infrastructure, from what clothes we wear, to where we go on holiday. It has a huge effect on our livelihoods, our health, and our future. However, some people can develop anxiety surrounding the negative news. This type of distress is often rooted in feelings of uncertainty, lack of control, and concerns over well-being or safety.

Did you know?

There are many benefits to hearing good news such as:

It reduces stress and anxiety.

It encourages people to stay more informed.

It can boost your mood.

It creates greater engagement between people.

What are some good news stories in relation to climate action?

Heat pumps avoided 8 million tonnes of CO2 emissions in Europe last year. Data from Europe shows that 3 million heat pump units replaced around 4 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2022 – the equivalent of avoiding 8 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. This means that heat pumps are now helping Europe to avoid 54 mega tonnes of CO2, roughly the equivalent annual emissions of Greece! Wind and solar produced more electricity than gas in the EU in 2022

Despite the turbulence of 2022 – from cutting ties with Russia to climate-driven drought and soaring gas prices – Europe’s clean energy transition soldiered on.

Wind and solar power were responsible for a record fifth (22%) of the EU’s electricity, which is a big step in the right direction.

Ozone layer on track to recover within decades, UN reports. The 1987 Montreal Protocol, under which 197 countries pledged to phase out ozone-depleting chemicals, is finally paying off. A UN-backed panel of experts, presenting at the American Meteorological Society’s annual meeting, said the ozone would heal by around 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic, and by 2040 for the rest of the world.

To find out more visit:

https://www.worldwildlife.org/stories/the-good-news-about-climate-change

https://www.euronews.com/green/2023/08/07/here-are-all-the-positive-environmental-stories-from-2023-so-far

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/07/climate-crisis-positive-news-climate-action/

https://www.metrikus.io/blog/10-positive-climate-news-stories-from-2023

***

