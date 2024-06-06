Ep 52 - Ours To Protect Finale on Beat

To mark the one-year anniversary of the beginning of Beat's Climate Action series Ours to Protect, this extended episode looks back at what we have learned in the last twelve months.

Orla talks to Patrick Kirwan, a climate activist and TY coordinator at Ard Scoil na Mara in Tramore, Co. Waterford.

They're joined by Louise Lawlor, a primary school teacher, environmentalist, and member of SuirCan in Co. Tipperary.

We discuss changes we've seen in climate, what to expect, and how to take action as an individual or small group in what can be an overwhelming minefield.

We also hear from Wexford native and Geography lecturer in Maynooth University, Conor Murphy on the impact that climate change has had on our South East coastline.

Members of the public share their thoughts on the future and our audience has their say.

As the series comes to a close, producer and presenter Orla Rapple says she's proud of taking part in it.

"Empowering people to take their own climate action was always the remit for Ours to Protect and I think we achieved that goal during our 52 part series. Informing and entertaining our Beat listeners with information on climate change from around the region."

Assistant Producer Joleen Murphy says it has changed the way she views climate change and climate action in her life.

"Going into the year long project, I think we all knew that we would be talking about some tricky topics but ultimately we wanted to learn with the listener. Orla came up with great content ideas that we were both in awe of. Like the sustainable cling film made from beeswax, and the local repair shops that are available to the public. We didn't know that before we started and it was fascinating to learn these kinds of things.

"As we both got stuck in - it was easy to get worried ourselves. However, creating these entertaining but most importantly informative episodes that listeners and followers engaged with was the highlight of the project. Knowing that the information got through was a great feeling."

Check out Ours To Protect for more information.

Ours to Protect is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee.

This project is a partnership between Beat 102 103 and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland.