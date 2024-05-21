Have your say on Climate Action with our survey

Beat 102 103 is among 23 radio local and regional radio stations across Ireland to broadcast programmes on climate change called "Ours To Protect".

We're promoting climate action with our audiences through individual efforts, local authorities and community organisations.

We want to know how you think about environmental issues!

Please take part in our survey on climate action and climate change - CLICK HERE.

Ours to Protect is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee.

This project is a partnership between Beat 102 103 and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland.

Check out Ours To Protect for more information.