Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Ours to Protect

Have your say on Climate Action with our survey

Have your say on Climate Action with our survey
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Beat 102 103 is among 23 radio local and regional radio stations across Ireland to broadcast programmes on climate change called "Ours To Protect".

We're promoting climate action with our audiences through individual efforts, local authorities and community organisations.

We want to know how you think about environmental issues!

Please take part in our survey on climate action and climate change - CLICK HERE.

Advertisement

Ours to Protect is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee.

This project is a partnership between Beat 102 103 and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland.

Check out Ours To Protect for more information.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan to play Beatles in new movies

 By Aoife Kearns
Sport 2

T20 World Cup pitch in New York which hosted Ireland match ‘bordering on dangerous’

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Man found guilty of headbutting Roy Keane

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Ours to Protect
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement