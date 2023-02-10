Blissful Waterford thatch cottage with a modern twist on sale for just €139,000

This gorgeous classic Irish cottage has to be one of the most unique properties we've ever featured on Beat's property page.

Rose Cottage, which is situated at the foot of the Comeragh Mountains, was totally renovated in June 2018.

This is a truly unique thatched property which is located in the heart of the Waterford countryside, just 1.5km from Kilbrien and a 20-minute drive from Dungarvan.

The cottage has a picturesque front facade with a manicured hedge and a parking space to the side of the property.

Inside, the property is simply stunning and the current owner has done a great job maintaining some of the traditional features.

Stepping in through the front door, one is greeted by an impressive open-plan kitchen/living room that has a rare seagrass carpet.

The living area centres around the open hearth fireplace that has a fitted stove that creates a cosy atmosphere. The kitchen area, meanwhile, has homely country-style fitted units paired with a stunning Belfast sink.

The bedroom is just off the kitchen and has underfloor heating and a quaint ensuite with WC and wash hand basin. On the opposite side of the property, there is a cleverly converted existing external store to a bright new shower room which has wonderful decor.

Externally, the property has parking to the side and a small rear landscaped garden which is mostly maintenance-free.

So... when can we move in?

Property Type: 1-bed cottage