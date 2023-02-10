Compact Wexford town home could be yours for a shade over €100,000

This house could be the ticket for someone seeking city living on a budget.

This compact mid-terrace 61 sqm home located on 39 School Street is located just a short walk from Wexford's busy Main Street and is located opposite the Presentation School.

Living here you are just around the corner from Peter's Square and a short walk to all the amenities available locally, plus those on both Wexford's Main Streets and also on the quayside. This includes shops, restaurants, Wexford library, pubs and schools - all of which are literally a stone's throw away.

Needless to say at this price point the property requires upgrading, but some modernization has already been carried out. To the rear, there's a large single-storey extension which houses a large kitchen and shower room. There are also two small living rooms on the ground floor and upstairs two bedrooms. Fibre broadband is also available, along with a rear courtyard (northeast facing) and a shed.

If you are looking for a family home in a vibrant part of Wexford, 39 School Street has a lot to offer.