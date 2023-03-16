Huge potential for buyer of this €80,000 Co. Waterford cottage

Have you ever wanted to take on a top-to-bottom renovation project?

This two bed cottage in Carriganna, Co. Waterford in need of total restoration could be just the ticket.

Given it sits on a generous 0.94-acre site, it has huge potential for anyone with the vision to transform it into a modern home.

The cottage as it stands has a living room, kitchen, hall, bathroom and two bedrooms.

There is also a small paddock to the side of the house where a pony or small farmyard animals could be kept.

The picture-perfect village of Stradbally with a wide range of amenities is just 1.6km away.

A buyer may be entitled to the recently introduced Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant which provides funding so a person can refurbish vacant and derelict homes.

To qualify for the grant a buyer must live in the home as their principal private residence when the work is completed.

Up to €30,000 can be applied for to renovate a vacant property and an additional grant of up to €20,000 if the property is derelict.