This exceptionally well-appointed €675,000 Waterford home is aimed at high-end buyers

Have a hell of a lot of cash to splash?

This stunning 5-bed home is situated in the townland of Knockaveelish, between the picturesque villages of Woodstown and Dunmore East on Co, Waterford's stunning southeast coastline could be just the ticket.

The property sits on an elevated 1.1-acre site with views of Hook Head, the oldest lighthouse in Ireland.

The area is steeped in local history and is adjacent to beautiful walking trails taking in stunning views and an ancient Irish tomb. Woodstown, Dunmore East and Creadan beaches are also all nearby.

The property is approached by a sweeping driveway and its elevated position offers wonderful coastal views. The outdoor areas of this home are perfect for barbecues and alfresco dining while enjoying the views.

In addition to the main home, there is a large workshop providing extra storage or space for hobbies and interests. There is also ample parking for several cars.

The property boasts an excellent B2 energy rating with a luxurious underfloor geothermal heating system on both levels. Upon entering this home viewers will be impressed with the quality of finish throughout including Spanish porcelain tiled floors, maple and white oak flooring, Walnut skirting and architrave, fire doors throughout and handcrafted fireplaces.

The bright light-filled double-height entrance hall leads to an exquisite family reception room featuring an arched cathedral-style window framing the stunning view and is perfect for relaxing and entertaining friends and family.

The open plan split-level kitchen living dining room creates a spacious and comfortable atmosphere with a fireplace and a central island that provides seating and storage. The kitchen opens to the outdoor patio and sun lounge area and a large utility room. Two double bedrooms one with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite and a spacious family bathroom complete the ground floor.

The first floor is accessed via a spiral staircase and opens to a relaxing lounge area again taking in the coastal views. There are three bedrooms all with fitted storage, one with an ensuite and a second family bathroom. The new owners will enjoy this fabulous location providing access to an array of coastal activities including cliff and woodland walks, sailing, swimming, kayaking, fishing, golf and surfing.

Pallas Equestrian Centre is also located nearby and Waterford city is a mere 10 minute drive